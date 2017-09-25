Mayo captain hopeful Cora will stay on

25 September 2017

Mayo's Cora Staunton dejected.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Mayo ladies football captain Sarah Tierney is keeping her fingers crossed that Cora Staunton will commit to the cause for a 24th season.

Staunton, who is widely recognised as the greatest ladies footballer of all-time, is believed to be considering her inter-county future after yesterday's All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin. But Tierney hopes the 35-year-old and fellow four-time Brendan Martin Cup winners Martha Carter and Yvonne Byrne will give it another year.

"I'd love to see Cora stay on," Tierney told RTE. 

"She comes in a package with Martha and Yvonne, I’m not really sure what the girls will do. They've given Mayo football 20-23 years of  their lives already and it’s a huge commitment, week in, week out. We'll just have to wait and see.

"We lost to Dublin in Cavan last year by a point and I kind of knew they'd come back. We've gone one step closer this year, got to a final and I'd love to see one more year in them. But it's their decision and I won't be putting pressure on them."




