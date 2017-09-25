Cork hurling's lovely gesture to Keady family 25 September 2017





Tony Keady ©INPHO/James Crombie Tony Keady ©INPHO/James Crombie

There's no doubt that the late, great Tony Keady was highly-thought of in Cork.

Following the Rebels' All-Ireland SHC semi-final defeat to Waterford last month, former manager Kieran Kingston showed real class by remembering the 1987 and '88 Galway All-Ireland winning centre back in his press conference.

And last Saturday, a group from Cork visited Oranmore to make a presentation of Cork hurling memorabilia to Tony's wife Margaret and their children Anthony, Harry, Shannon and Jake. Among the items presented were signed Cork and Blackrock jerseys as well as a signed hurley.

Keady’s former Galway team-mates Eanna Ryan, Pat Malone and Gerry McInerney were in attendance along with current Galway stars Joe Canning, Niall Burke, Gearoid McInerney and Conor Whelan, who brought the Liam MacCarthy Cup with them.

The visiting party included father-and-son Barry and Luke O'Brien from the Sarsfields club in Glanmire as well as St. Ita's club chairman Jim Griffin and his daughter Nora.

Tony Keady died last month at the age of 53.