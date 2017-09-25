GAA tweets of the week 25 September 2017





The Dublin ladies celebrate after their All-Ireland SFC final victory over Mayo at Croke Park. The Dublin ladies celebrate after their All-Ireland SFC final victory over Mayo at Croke Park.

A record attendance of 46,286 showed up at Croke Park yesterday for the ladies football finals...

Congrats to @dublinladiesg - deserved reward for the work of all the players & those who support them. Great week to be a Dub — Tomás Quinn (@mossyquinn) September 24, 2017

A talented bunch! Paul Flynn congratulates his fiancée Fiona Hudson & Dean Rock congratulates his girlfriend Niamh McEvoy. pic.twitter.com/q0nZsBh4yO — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) September 24, 2017

That was the ultimate team performance. Great win by the @dublinladiesg team — EamonFennell (@EamonFennell) September 24, 2017

Sunny Sundays in September — Jason Sherlock (@boomjayo) September 24, 2017

Enjoyable day in Croker yday. Three great games. Time for the men's championship to be graded now as well. — Gearoid McKiernan (@g_mc1990) September 25, 2017

Great afternoons entertainment on @GAA_BEO . Fair play to all 6 teams involved in the @LadiesFootball . Wonderful skill and passion on show — Diarmuid O'Sullivan (@dsully3) September 24, 2017

The referee is doing his best to ruin this ladies football game — Richie Hogan (@richiehogan8) September 24, 2017

46k+ at the women's all Ireland. — Philly Mc Mahon (@PhillyMcMahon) September 24, 2017

Massive congrats to all involved with @TippLadiesFB. Enjoy the celebrations. Great to hear Slievenamon again in Croker — Shane McGrath (@Shaneytweet) September 24, 2017

Great heart shown by @fermanaghladies , looked dead and buried but kept going Hopefully finish the job next time!! — Ryan Jones (@ryanjonesy8) September 24, 2017

A man that will be sorely missed throughout the GAA! Pleasure to… https://t.co/2n2tH4oGD0 — Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) September 24, 2017

Was always lovely to meet this man. Always had a kind word. A national treasure. #RIP… https://t.co/zl9pMCDl7K — Aidan O'Shea (@AIDOXI) September 23, 2017

It's cold, wet & windy but the trip was worth while to see @McHughRyan in action. A joy to watch. @eirSport — Aaron Kernan (@AaronKernan) September 23, 2017