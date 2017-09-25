GAA tweets of the week

25 September 2017

The Dublin ladies celebrate after their All-Ireland SFC final victory over Mayo at Croke Park.

A record attendance of 46,286 showed up at Croke Park yesterday for the ladies football finals...




Most Read Stories

Cooper won't pay tax on testimonial dinner takings

Cork hurling's lovely gesture to Keady family

GAA tweets of the week

What they said ... the weekend in quotes

Mayo captain hopeful Cora will stay on

Cavan SHC final: Mullahoran run riot


Android app on Google Play