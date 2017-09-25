GAA tweets of the week

A record attendance of 46,286 showed up at Croke Park yesterday for the ladies football finals...
Congrats to @dublinladiesg - deserved reward for the work of all the players & those who support them. Great week to be a Dub
— Tomás Quinn (@mossyquinn) September 24, 2017
A talented bunch! Paul Flynn congratulates his fiancée Fiona Hudson & Dean Rock congratulates his girlfriend Niamh McEvoy. pic.twitter.com/q0nZsBh4yO
— Sportsfile (@sportsfile) September 24, 2017
Two very proud men @Deanrock14 https://t.co/HSijcWiaXP
— Paul Flynn (@Flinto23) September 24, 2017
Incredible atmosphere!! Well done @dublinladiesg and everyone involved!! Great team performance #athcliathabú pic.twitter.com/HvxcGQghgL
— Ciarán Kilkenny (@CKKilkenny93) September 24, 2017
That was the ultimate team performance. Great win by the @dublinladiesg team
— EamonFennell (@EamonFennell) September 24, 2017
Sunny Sundays in September
— Jason Sherlock (@boomjayo) September 24, 2017
Enjoyable day in Croker yday. Three great games. Time for the men's championship to be graded now as well.
— Gearoid McKiernan (@g_mc1990) September 25, 2017
Great afternoons entertainment on @GAA_BEO . Fair play to all 6 teams involved in the @LadiesFootball . Wonderful skill and passion on show
— Diarmuid O'Sullivan (@dsully3) September 24, 2017
The referee is doing his best to ruin this ladies football game
— Richie Hogan (@richiehogan8) September 24, 2017
46k+ at the women's all Ireland.
— Philly Mc Mahon (@PhillyMcMahon) September 24, 2017
Massive congrats to all involved with @TippLadiesFB. Enjoy the celebrations. Great to hear Slievenamon again in Croker
— Shane McGrath (@Shaneytweet) September 24, 2017
Great heart shown by @fermanaghladies , looked dead and buried but kept going Hopefully finish the job next time!!
— Ryan Jones (@ryanjonesy8) September 24, 2017
A man that will be sorely missed throughout the GAA! Pleasure to… https://t.co/2n2tH4oGD0
— Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) September 24, 2017
Was always lovely to meet this man. Always had a kind word. A national treasure. #RIP… https://t.co/zl9pMCDl7K
— Aidan O'Shea (@AIDOXI) September 23, 2017
It's cold, wet & windy but the trip was worth while to see @McHughRyan in action. A joy to watch. @eirSport
— Aaron Kernan (@AaronKernan) September 23, 2017
Double done. Now for ulster pic.twitter.com/SB83Mh4bH5
— Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) September 23, 2017
