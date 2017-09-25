Tyrone SFC: Errigal and Omagh await semi-final opponents
25 September 2017
Errigal Ciaran star Mark Kavanagh in action for Tyrone.
Just two of the four Tyrone SFC semi-finalists are known after the weekend's quarter-final action.
Mark Kavanagh scored four points as Errigal Ciaran came from two down at half-time to defeat Carrickmore by 0-11 to 0-8, while a stunning Barry Tierney goal helped Omagh St. Enda's to a second championship win in four days at the expense of Greencastle (1-16 to 0-7).
Following their 1-10 to 0-13 draw on Friday night, Coalisland and Trillick will replay their quarter-final in Healy Park tonight (8pm). Pomeroy and Clonoe also drew 0-13 apiece and will meet again at Healy Park tomorrow night (8pm).
Pascal Canavan's Errigal Ciaran await the winner of the Clonoe / Pomeroy semi-final, while Omagh will meet either Coalisland or Trillick in the other last-four tie next weekend.