Tyrone SFC: Errigal and Omagh await semi-final opponents 25 September 2017





Errigal Ciaran star Mark Kavanagh in action for Tyrone. Errigal Ciaran star Mark Kavanagh in action for Tyrone.

Just two of the four Tyrone SFC semi-finalists are known after the weekend's quarter-final action.

Mark Kavanagh scored four points as Errigal Ciaran came from two down at half-time to defeat Carrickmore by 0-11 to 0-8, while a stunning Barry Tierney goal helped Omagh St. Enda's to a second championship win in four days at the expense of Greencastle (1-16 to 0-7).

Following their 1-10 to 0-13 draw on Friday night, Coalisland and Trillick will replay their quarter-final in Healy Park tonight (8pm). Pomeroy and Clonoe also drew 0-13 apiece and will meet again at Healy Park tomorrow night (8pm).

Pascal Canavan's Errigal Ciaran await the winner of the Clonoe / Pomeroy semi-final, while Omagh will meet either Coalisland or Trillick in the other last-four tie next weekend.