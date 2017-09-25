Watch: Dubs thank record crowd 25 September 2017





46, 286 was the official attendance for the 2017 All-Ireland Ladies football finals at Croke Park.

Dublin players paid tribute to the record crowd in Croke Park after they beat Mayo to win the TG4 All Ireland Senior Final.

'The amount of support has been savage', says goalkeeper Ciara Trant. 'My sister could only get a ticket in the upper Cusack!'

The attendance smashed last year's high of 34,445 and Lyndsey Davey says it 'shows how far the LGFA has come in a short time'.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.