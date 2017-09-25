What they said ... the weekend in quotes 25 September 2017





Dublin's Carla Rowe with the Brendan Martin Cup celebrates with members of her club Clann Mhuire after her side's All-Ireland Ladies SFC final victory over Mayo at Croke Park.

“You’d have to be thrilled for them, they didn’t just represent themselves today but it was the groups of the last number of years, even going back to our own group in 2003. But we are very proud of them at this moment in time.”

After the final disappointments of 2014, 2015 and 2016, Mick Bohan guided Dublin to a first All-Ireland ladies success since 2010.

“We need to go away and lick our wounds, ease the pain a bit. Nobody died. I don’t mean that in a flippant way but we lost a game a football.”

Mayo manager Frank Browne was philosophical in defeat.

“Losing is the most heartbreaking feeling ever, it's literally like being broken up with three years in a row in September, you've been dumped and you're very sad. Just to finally get over the line, it's absolutely amazing and we couldn't have done it with a better bunch of girls. These are like 31 of your best friends. It's just brilliant.”

Dublin defender Sinéad Finnegan outlined what it meant to get their hands on the Brendan Martin Cup.

“Our ambition is to be competitive and we have to aim for the Super 8. The easiest way to get in there is by winning the Ulster Championship. Ulster will be a minefield again. It’s going to be a tough one.”

Newly appointed Donegal senior football manager Declan Bonner revealed his ambition for the team.

“Congratulations to Declan and we'll be looking forward to getting back down to business soon.”

Donegal captain Michael Murphy is looking forward to getting down to work under Bonner.

“It’s a huge disappointment to see Kieran leave this position after such huge progress during the two years of his management. The performances of the team throughout the League and Championship were a direct result of Kieran’s input and he has left Cork hurling in a very good place.”

Cork chairman Gerard Lane thanked Kieran Kingston for his efforts with the senior hurlers.

“I met a Dublin player recently and this guy thinks he's Lionel Messi and Messi would have a bit more charm. It's unbelievable. I just thought, 'You big-headed pr**k'. It didn't bother me. It's in every sport. There is alway someone like that. I love gaelic sport and I admire what Dublin have done but being admired and respected is one thing. They will never be loved, this team. I don't think.”

RTE soccer pundit Eamon Dunphy isn't a fan of how Dublin's footballers go about their business.

“I think the testimonial is an extreme example of where we’re going. The GAA is supposed to have a principle of amateurism and volunteerism. It’s very disappointing.”

Colm Cooper's upcoming testimonial dinner hasn't gone down well with his Sunday Game colleague Joe Brolly.

“He had a phenomenal year on the scoring charts and when you see Paddy McBrearty getting nominated ahead of him, an All Star nomination for a county like Carlow would be a massive boost to local GAA people and to promote the game locally, so we would be disappointed.”

Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien isn't happy that Donegal's Paddy McBrearty got an All-Star nomination ahead of Paul Broderick.

“Micko's view was that all these young bucks should be brought into the senior set-up immediately and, as he put it, "train the s**t out of them".”

Tomás Ó Sé revealed what Mick O'Dwyer would do with David Clifford and his All-Ireland minor winning team-mates if he was in charge of the Kerry senior footballers.