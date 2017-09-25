Dunloy win was four years in the making, says O'Kane 25 September 2017





Gregory O'Kane.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Gregory O'Kane.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Dunloy's first Antrim SHC title success since 2009 was four years in the making, according to manager Gregory O'Kane.

The Cuchullain's produced a brilliant third quarter of hurling to beat favourites Cushendall by 2-15 to 2-9 at Ballycastle and an emotional O'Kane told the Irish News afterwards: "We've been working four years with this group and every year we were getting better and better.

"Somebody said one time: 'It takes four years to prepare for the Olympics'. That's how long it has taken us.

"Loughgiel and Cushendall were streets ahead of us, but we've been building and building. We got some of the minor group up from last year and these boys can play, they're athletes as well.

"A few people around the club built an academy and the young group you see out there today were reared in the academy. The club has a story to tell there, with its infrastructure and a few players I played with are now putting their time back into coaching, and that's the key. The club is a fantastic place."