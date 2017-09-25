Rebels to begin manager search tomorrow 25 September 2017





Kieran Kingston as Cork manager.

Kieran Kingston as Cork manager.

<p>The search for Kieran Kingston's replacement as Cork hurling manager will begin in earnest tomorrow.</p> <p>Kingston stepped down after two years in charge on Saturday and a selection committee to find a new manager will be set up when the county board convenes in Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow night.</p> <p>Cork chairman Ger Lane told the Irish Examiner he was hopeful of a quick appointment: “On Tuesday night, the executive will look to appoint a committee.</p> <p>“I think the set-up for the football appointment worked well and it would be my hope to have something similar. That was wrapped up fairly quickly and ideally this would be the same as you don’t want it to be a drawn-out process.”</p> <p>Lane admitted he was disappointed at the Tracton clubman's decision to resign.</p> <p>“I met Kieran last Wednesday week to discuss the 2017 season and he was offered a new term then," he explained.</p> <p>“We met again last week and he gave his decision on Saturday. It’s disappointing, obviously, after the team had such a good year, but managing an inter-county team is a massive commitment.</p> <p>“Kieran had been involved for five of the last six years, as manager and before that as coach and selector under Jimmy Barry-Murphy, so to go again would have meant seven years out of eight, which is a lot. He did a great job and I can’t speak highly enough of him, as a man and a manager.</p> <p>“He has given Cork great service on the field and in a management role.When you come into a job like this, you want to leave things in a better state than when you started and he has definitely done that.”</p>