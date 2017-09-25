Louth SHC final: Naomh Moninne end seven-year itch 25 September 2017





Naomh Moninne celebrate Naomh Moninne celebrate

Naomh Moninne 0-16

St Fechin's 0-14

Late points from Diarmuid Murphy and Feidhlim Joyce gave Naomh Moninne their first Louth SHC success in seven years at the expense of three-in-a-row chasing St Fechin's in Castlebellingham.

Ronan Geoghegan scored eight points from frees in a man of the match display as Brian Brady's charges edged a close contest. Geoghegan's fifth free gave the winners a slender 0-9 to 0-8 lead at the interval, but the accurate Paddy Lynch had the sides level for a fifth time before Murphy and Joyce won it at the death.

Scorers - Naomh Moninne: R Geoghegan 0-8 (8f), D Murphy, J Martin 0-2 each, D Yore, A Mackin, F Joyce, N Cafferkey 0-1 each. St Fechin's: P Lynch 0-8 (7f), N Devlin, M Ryan 0-2 each, S Conneely, J Crosbie 0-1 each.

Naomh Moninne - P Delaney; P Challoner, C Lennon, A McArdle; M Fee, O Drumm, D Murphy; D O'Hanrahan, F Joyce; R Geoghegan, J Martin, P Englishby; D Yore, A Mackin, T Moore. Subs: N Cafferkey for Lennon (23), C Connolly for Moore (55), J Carter for Martin (57), S Rafferty for McArdle (58), D Connolly for Yore (60).

St Fechin's - S Hackett; B Devlin, D McDonnell, W Tracey; R Moynagh, C Ryan, O Byrne; P Lynch, I Connor; D Ryan, N Devlin, S Conneely; D Stephenson, J Crosbie, M Ryan. Subs: C McAuley for Tracey (41), P Matthews for Crosbie (41), P McCormack for Stephenson (47), L Ryan for Moynagh (60).

Ref - J McAndrew (Ballybay).