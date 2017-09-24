Club championship roundup 24 September 2017





Dr Crokes' Daithi Casey with Cathal Silke of Corofin.

It was a busy day of club championship action across the country.

In hurling, Ballygalget, Naomh Moninne and Mullahoran were crowned Down, Louth and Cavan champions respectively. Ballygalget edged out Portaferry by 2-13 to 2-12 in Ballycran, late points from Diarmuid Murphy and Feidhlem Joyce gave Naomh Moninne a 0-16 to 0-14 win over St Fechin's in the Louth decider, while Mullahoran cruised to a 4-19 to 0-5 victory over Cootehill in Cavan.

Meanwhile, Sixmilebridge are through to another Clare SHC final after goals from Brian Corry, Conor Deasy and Jamie Shanahan proved decisive in a 3-17 to 2-18 win over Newmarket..

Reigning All-Ireland club football champions Dr Crokes are through to the Kerry SFC semi-finals after points from Michael Burns (0-4), Colm Cooper (0-3) and captain Daithi Casey (0-3) helped them to a 0-17 to 0-12 win over last year's county intermediate winners Kenmare in Killarney. Crokes will face West Kerry for a place in the final.

In the second quarter-final at Fitzgerald Stadium, 2015 county champions South Kerry defeated Rathmore by 0-15 to 0-12 to set up a semi-final meeting with Kerins O'Rahillys.

Corofin remain on course for a five-in-a-row of Galway SFC titles, but only just after they squeezed past Annaghdown on a 0-11 to 1-7 scoreline. Aided by Frank Burke's first half goal, Annaghdown led by 1-7 to 0-8 entering the closing stages, but the 2016 All-Ireland champions grabbed the last three points to reach another final.

In the other semi-final, Mountbellew-Moylough trounced Monivea-Abbey by 3-15 to 1-4 to set up a repeat of the 2015 Frank Fox Cup decider.

The Offaly SFC final on October 15 will be contested by old rivals Rhode and Clara following their respective semi-final wins over Gracefield and Ferbane.

Dowling Cup holders Rhode eased to a 1-15 to 1-7 win over Gracefield, while Clara pipped last year's runners-up Ferbane 1-13 to 1-12.