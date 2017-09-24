Private celebration for Dublin ladies on Tuesday 24 September 2017





Dublin manager Mick Bohan.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Dublin manager Mick Bohan.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

The victorious Dublin ladies footballers will be feted at a private celebration in City Hall on Tuesday night.

The reception is being hosted by Lord Mayor of Dublin Míchaél Mac Donncha and is by invitation only. It is being held on Tuesday because of a separate pre-planned function arranged for Mick Bohan's charges tomorrow night.

Lory Mayor Mac Donncha is quoted in the Irish Times as saying: “It is fitting that the city should acknowledge their great achievement, they have earned the name of champions by a wonderful display of Gaelic football at its best.

“Once more my commiserations go to a talented Mayo team who fought the good fight but were not victorious on this occasion. I congratulate everyone who took part in the championship and wish you all every success in the coming season.”