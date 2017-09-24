Watch: Jack McCaffrey enjoyed sister Sarah's clinching goal 24 September 2017





Jack McCaffrey celebrates after his sister Sarah scored a late goal against Mayo. Jack McCaffrey celebrates after his sister Sarah scored a late goal against Mayo.

The success of the Dublin men's and ladies football teams over the past seven days means there are two more All-Ireland medals winging their way to the McCaffrey household in Clontarf.

Last Sunday, Jack ruptured his cruciate ligament but still ended the day with his third Celtic Cross (not to mention a show-stealing performance on The Sunday Game that night!), and today it was the turn of his sister Sarah, whose late goal sealed a 4-11 to 0-11 victory for the Jackies over Mayo.

Jack, along with some other familiar Dubs. were among the record 46,286 attendance at Croke Park and he made no attempt to hide his delight when Sarah palmed the ball to the net with two minutes to go.