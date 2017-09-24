Watch: Jack McCaffrey enjoyed sister Sarah's clinching goal

24 September 2017

Jack McCaffrey celebrates after his sister Sarah scored a late goal against Mayo.

The success of the Dublin men's and ladies football teams over the past seven days means there are two more All-Ireland medals winging their way to the McCaffrey household in Clontarf.

Last Sunday, Jack ruptured his cruciate ligament but still ended the day with his third Celtic Cross (not to mention a show-stealing performance on The Sunday Game that night!), and today it was the turn of his sister Sarah, whose late goal sealed a 4-11 to 0-11 victory for the Jackies over Mayo.

Jack, along with some other familiar Dubs. were among the record 46,286 attendance at Croke Park and he made no attempt to hide his delight when Sarah palmed the ball to the net with two minutes to go.

 

 




Most Read Stories

Watch: priceless moment at Croker as Ciara gets surprise marriage proposal

Daughters of famous footballers bidding for All-Ireland glory

Brady convinced Mayo will have their day

Six county finals down for decision

Donegal to welcome back the two Macs

Kelly to be next Westmeath football manager


Android app on Google Play