Ladies finals attract record attendance 24 September 2017





Dublin players run past the Brendan Martin Cup.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Ladies football has never been as popular judging by the massive attendance at this afternoon's All-Ireland finals.

A record crowd of 46,286 watched the senior, intermediate and junior finals at Croke Park, which was an increase of almost 12,000 on last year's crowd of 34,445.