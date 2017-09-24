Watch: priceless moment at Croker as Ciara gets surprise marriage proposal 24 September 2017





Derry's Ciara McGurk got the surprise of her life after today's All-Ireland ladies football junior final when her boyfriend proposed to her in front of thousands at Croke Park.

McGurk was being interviewed pitch-side by Daithi O Se after Derry's draw with Fermanagh when Ryan McCloskey, who was hiding behind her, got down on one knee.

The Derry goal-scorer accepted the proposal before jumping into Ryan's arms and embracing him.