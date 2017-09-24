Donegal to welcome back the two Macs 24 September 2017





New Donegal manager Declan Bonner expects to have Odhrán Mac Niallais and Leo McLoone on board next season.

Bonner had already spoken to the talented pair about returning to the set-up after they both opted out this year. They recently won New York SFC titles, with Mac Niallais producing a man of the match performance in Donegal New York's 2-13 to 1-8 final victory over Monaghan.

“The picture will become clearer after the club championship, but those are the type of players we need,” Bonner told the Irish Times.

The 1992 All-Ireland winning corner forward also expects Frank McGlynn and Neil McGee to remain involved.

“I have spoken to most of the guys in that bracket. We do need those experienced players,” he added.