Daughters of famous footballers bidding for All-Ireland glory 24 September 2017





Dublin's Lauren Magee, Leah Caffrey and Sarah McCaffrey. Dublin's Lauren Magee, Leah Caffrey and Sarah McCaffrey.

Lauren Magee, Leah Caffrey, Sarah McCaffrey and Aine Canavan will follow in their famous fathers' footsteps by lining out at Croke Park today.

Lauren, Leah and Sarah are daughters of former Dublin stars Johnny Magee, John Caffrey and Noel McCaffrey, while Aine is a daughter of legendary Tyrone forward Peter Canavan. Lauren, Leah and Sarah are part of the Dublin team that takes on Mayo in the All-Ireland senior ladies football final, while Aine is a member of the Tyrone side that meets Tipperary in the intermediate decider.

Sarah McCaffrey will be hoping to emulate her brother Jack, who won an All-Ireland medal with the Dublin men's team seven days ago.

Dean Rock, Paul Flynn and Con O'Callaghan will also have a particular interest in today's proceedings as their girlfriends Niamh McEvoy, Fiona Hudson and Aoife Kane are part of the Jackies set-up.

Young Footballer of the Year favourite O'Callaghan said: “I’m not an expert on ladies football but they definitely have a good chance. They have a really strong team this year so hopefully they will pull through.

“They put in the same amount of work as us. Mick Bohan is their manager, he was part of Jim Gavin’s backroom team in the past and I know it is a very professional set-up they have.”