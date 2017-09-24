Cic Fada double for Sheridans in Bray 24 September 2017





Joe and Mena Sheridan. Joe and Mena Sheridan.

The Sheridan family from Meath lived up to their reputation as the longest kickers in Gaelic football when Joe and Mena claimed the RNLI Cic Fada men's and ladies titles at Bray Emmets yesterday.

Joe, who made a surprise return to the inter-county fold this year after a three-year absence, pipped former Mayo 'keeper Fintan Ruddy for the men's crown.

The double success embellishes the family's rich history in the event with Mary having won the ladies competition in 2003, '08 and '10, Brian winning the men's in 2009 and their father Damien Snr taking home the Masters title in 2003.