Brady convinced Mayo will have their day 24 September 2017





Mayo players Conor O'Shea, Stephen Coen and Conor Loftus dejected.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Mayo players Conor O'Shea, Stephen Coen and Conor Loftus dejected.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

David Brady is more confident than ever that Mayo's long wait for the Sam Maguire is coming to an end.

Despite last Sunday's gut-wrenching one-point loss to Dublin, Brady left Croke Park convinced the county's perseverance will eventually be rewarded.

"Some may find this hard to believe but I did not leave Croke Park dejected on Sunday," the former Mayo midfielder wrote in his Sunday World column.

"I do not take defeat easily but I left knowing one thing for certain - this crop of Mayo players will, I repeat WILL, deliver and All-Ireland in the very near future.

"I was very confident coming into this year's final, but now I know it. The ability and raw material is there, it is a matter of waiting until your time comes. Not, it won't just happen and it's not about standing still, but more moving on and embracing the learnings.

"Performances right across the team were outstanding, from the likes of Chris Barrett and Lee Keegan in defence to Aidan O'Shea and Andy Moran in attack."