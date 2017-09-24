O'Riordan back in GAA action 24 September 2017





Tipperary's Colin O'Riordan Tipperary's Colin O'Riordan

AFL star Colin O'Riordan returned to his GAA roots last evening when he lined out for Killea in their Mid-Tipperary JHC final against Thurles Sarsfields.

The Sydney Swans man is home from Australia for their off-season, but his presence couldn't save Killea from a one-point defeat, 2-14 to 1-18.

O'Riordan signed for the Swans two years ago after winning the U21 Footballer of the Year award. He is also a talented hurler and was called up to the Tipp senior squad by then manager Eamonn O'Shea in 2014.