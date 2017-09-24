Watch: Powerful McDonald helps Naomh Éanna to first Wexford SHC semi-final in 33-years 24 September 2017





Wexford's Conor McDonald celebrates scoring a goal during his side's Allianz HL quarter-final victory over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Wexford's Conor McDonald celebrates scoring a goal during his side's Allianz HL quarter-final victory over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Conor McDonald put in a man-of-the-match performance for Naomh Éanna as they qualified for their first Wexford SHC semi-final in 33-years yesterday.

The All-Star nominee was a dominant figure, scoring two goals and winning a penalty in his side's 3-13 to 1-12 victory over Oylegate-Glenbrien.

His first goal (1:30 seconds) is brilliant as he raced through the middle and blasted to the net to give the Gorey outfit a healthy half-time advantage - 2-5 to 0-7.

But his second major after the break is made better by this spectacular catch...

In the first part of a Wexford Park quarter-final double-header, St Martin's edged out Buffers Alley by 1-16 to 1-15 while Ferns St Aidan's secured their senior status with a 3-20 to 3-18 win against Cloughbawn in the relegation final at Bellefield.

The remaining two SHC quarter-finals will take place at the county grounds this afternoon as Oulart-The Ballagh face Shelmaliers (3:30pm) and Rathnure meet Rapparees (5:00pm).