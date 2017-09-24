Gavin brings Sam home to Clondalkin
24 September 2017
Dublin manager Jim Gavin.
©INPHO/Bryan Keane.
Jim Gavin and his victorious Dublin team brought the Sam Maguire to his home town of Clondalkin yesterday.
Hundreds of fans turned out to welcome the three-in-a-row champions as an open-top bus took them from Monastery Road to the Main Street before a private function was held back at the Round Tower GAA clubhouse.
Gavin, who won an All-Ireland medal as a player in 1995, and his brothers Barry and Brian played their club football with Round Tower GAA.