Gavin brings Sam home to Clondalkin

24 September 2017

Dublin manager Jim Gavin.
©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Jim Gavin and his victorious Dublin team brought the Sam Maguire to his home town of Clondalkin yesterday.

Hundreds of fans turned out to welcome the three-in-a-row champions as an open-top bus took them from Monastery Road to the Main Street before a private function was held back at the Round Tower GAA clubhouse.  

Gavin, who won an All-Ireland medal as a player in 1995, and his brothers Barry and Brian played their club football with Round Tower GAA.




