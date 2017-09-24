Gavin brings Sam home to Clondalkin 24 September 2017





Dublin manager Jim Gavin.

Jim Gavin and his victorious Dublin team brought the Sam Maguire to his home town of Clondalkin yesterday.

Hundreds of fans turned out to welcome the three-in-a-row champions as an open-top bus took them from Monastery Road to the Main Street before a private function was held back at the Round Tower GAA clubhouse.

Gavin, who won an All-Ireland medal as a player in 1995, and his brothers Barry and Brian played their club football with Round Tower GAA.