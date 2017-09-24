Six county finals down for decision
24 September 2017
Slaughtneil football manager Mickey Moran
With the inter-county championships done and dusted for another year, the spotlight for the next number of weeks will be on the club championships.
There are six county finals taking place today, five of which are in hurling. The biggest crowd of the day is expected in Celtic Park where last season’s All-Ireland runners-up Slaughtneil will bid for a four-in-a-row of Derry SFC titles at the expense of Ballinascreen, who are looking to bridge a 44-year gap.
Former Laois star Willie Hyland will be action for Clough-Ballacolla today.
In neighbouring Antrim, Cushendall will do battle with Dunloy in the SHC final at Ballycastle, while Ballygalget and Portaferry will contest the Down SHC decider in Ballycran. The Laois SHC final at O’Moore Park pits Camross against Clough-Ballacolla.
Today’s county finals:
Derry SFC final
Ballinascreen v Slaughtneil, Celtic Park, 3.30pm
Antrim SHC final
Cushendall v Dunloy, Ballycastle, 3.15pm
Cavan SHC final
Cootehill v Mullahoran, Kingspan Breffni, 5.30pm
Down SHC final
Ballygalget v Portaferry, Ballycran, 3pm
Laois SHC final
Camross v Clough-Ballacolla, O'Moore Park, 4pm
Louth SHC final
Naomh Moninne v St Fechins, Dunleer, 1.30pm