Six county finals down for decision 24 September 2017





Slaughtneil football manager Mickey Moran Slaughtneil football manager Mickey Moran

With the inter-county championships done and dusted for another year, the spotlight for the next number of weeks will be on the club championships.

There are six county finals taking place today, five of which are in hurling. The biggest crowd of the day is expected in Celtic Park where last season’s All-Ireland runners-up Slaughtneil will bid for a four-in-a-row of Derry SFC titles at the expense of Ballinascreen, who are looking to bridge a 44-year gap.

Former Laois star Willie Hyland will be action for Clough-Ballacolla today.

In neighbouring Antrim, Cushendall will do battle with Dunloy in the SHC final at Ballycastle, while Ballygalget and Portaferry will contest the Down SHC decider in Ballycran. The Laois SHC final at O’Moore Park pits Camross against Clough-Ballacolla.

Today’s county finals:

Derry SFC final

Ballinascreen v Slaughtneil, Celtic Park, 3.30pm

Antrim SHC final

Cushendall v Dunloy, Ballycastle, 3.15pm

Cavan SHC final

Cootehill v Mullahoran, Kingspan Breffni, 5.30pm

Down SHC final

Ballygalget v Portaferry, Ballycran, 3pm

Laois SHC final

Camross v Clough-Ballacolla, O'Moore Park, 4pm

Louth SHC final

Naomh Moninne v St Fechins, Dunleer, 1.30pm