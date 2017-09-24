Kelly to be next Westmeath football manager 24 September 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Louth manager Colin Kelly.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Colin Kelly is set to make a quick return to inter-county management with Westmeath.

Kelly’s name will be put forward for ratification at a county board meeting in TEG Cusack Park on Wednesday night. He only stepped down as manager of his native Louth in June after guiding them to back-to-back league promotions. However, the Wee County struggled to make inroads in the championship during his three years in charge, with defeats to Meath and Longford making for a short-lived summer campaign this year.

Many in Westmeath were hoping to see Tom Cribbin’s successor come from within the county, but the selection committee have once again opted for an outsider. Remarkably, Brian Murtagh from Athlone was the last native to manage the Lake County a quarter of a century ago.