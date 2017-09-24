Longford SFC: Abbeylara set up repeat of last year's final 24 September 2017





Abbeylara will face holders Mullinalaghta in a repeat of last year's Longford SFC final after overcoming Mostrim by 3-13 to 2-12 in last evening's second semi-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Leading by 0-10 to 0-7 lead at half-time, the winners extended their advantage just after the restart when Fergal Battrim scored a cracking goal. David Morgan (Mostrim) and Conor Berry (Abbeylara) traded goals before Brian Farrell raised a second green flag for the Edgeworthstown outfit to keep them in the hunt with eight minutes remaining.

When Darragh Doherty pointed two minutes later, the margin was down to just two points, 2-11 to 2-13, but a second Berry goal in stoppage-time secured Abbeylara's place in next month's Sean Connolly Cup decider.