Donegal SFC: McHugh on the double for Kilcar 23 September 2017





Donegal's Ryan McHugh Donegal's Ryan McHugh

Two first-half Ryan McHugh goals sent Kilcar on the road to a convincing 15 point Donegal SFC semi-final victory over St Michael's this evening.

The MacCumhaill Park scored board read Kilcar 2-16, St Michael's 0-7 when the final whistle was blown in this one-sided encounter.

Two trademark McHugh goals boosted Barry Doherty's charges into a 2-8 to 0-2 interval lead and they will hope to go one step further than last year when they take on the winners of next Saturday's penultimate stage clash between Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair.