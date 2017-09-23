Clare SHC: Duggan's dozen ends 73 year wait for Clooney-Quin
23 September 2017
Clare's Peter Duggan celebrates.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
There was a big surprise in the Clare SHC this evening when Clooney-Quin qualified for their first final in 73 years.
Inspired by Banner County senior Peter Duggan, they got the better of last year's defeated finalists Clonlara by 0-16 to 0-14 at Cusack Park.
Duggan finished with 0-12 to his name and they will now face the winners of tomorrow's semi-final between Sixmilebridge and Newmarket-on-Fergus in their first county final appearance since 1944.