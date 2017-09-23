Limerick SHC: Na Piarsaigh and Patrickswell prevail 23 September 2017





Na Piarsaigh's Shane Dowling.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Na Piarsaigh's Shane Dowling.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

2016 All-Ireland club champions Na Piarsaigh have booked their place in this year's Limerick SHC decider.

Kevin Downes' first minute goal helped propel them to a 2-18 to 2-14 semi-final victory over Doon in the Gaelic Grounds.

They led by 1-8 to 0-5 at the change of ends and Peter Casey's second-half goal was another key moment in the game.

Na Piarsaigh await the winners of the second semi-final which will feature reigning champions Patrickswell and Kilmallock next Sunday.

Patrickswell advanced to the last four courtesy of a 0-17 to 0-13 quarter-final replay victory over Ballybrown which was also played today.