Limerick SHC: Na Piarsaigh and Patrickswell prevail
23 September 2017
Na Piarsaigh's Shane Dowling.
©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.
2016 All-Ireland club champions Na Piarsaigh have booked their place in this year's Limerick SHC decider.
Kevin Downes' first minute goal helped propel them to a 2-18 to 2-14 semi-final victory over Doon in the Gaelic Grounds.
They led by 1-8 to 0-5 at the change of ends and Peter Casey's second-half goal was another key moment in the game.
Na Piarsaigh await the winners of the second semi-final which will feature reigning champions Patrickswell and Kilmallock next Sunday.
Patrickswell advanced to the last four courtesy of a 0-17 to 0-13 quarter-final replay victory over Ballybrown which was also played today.