Murphy eager to "get back down to business soon"

23 September 2017

Donegal's Michael Murphy takes a free.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Donegal captain Michael Murphy can't wait to get started under newly appointed manager Declan Bonner.

Appearing as an analyst on eirSport's coverage of this evening's Donegal SFC semi-final clash between Kilcar and St Michael's, Murphy gave his reaction to Bonner's ratification as Tir Chonaill senior football boss.

“Yeah, huge news,” he said. “After the All-Ireland and after watching it last weekend the first thing, as an inter-county footballer, you turn to the new season.

“To get a new manager and for him formulating his backroom team, we'll be mad as a group of players to get back in.

“Congratulations to Declan and we'll be looking forward to getting back down to business soon.”




