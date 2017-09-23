Gooch's testimonial a 'disappointing development', says Brolly 23 September 2017





Colm Cooper's upcoming testimonial dinner is indicative of the 'what’s in it for me?' culture that has pervaded the GAA in recent years, according to his Sunday Game colleague, Joe Brolly.

In what will be a first for an amateur gaelic footballer or hurler, the Kerry legend is hosting a corporate sponsored dinner in Dublin on October 27th.

A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin and Kerry Cancer Support Group but, speaking on RTÉ's Saturday Sport programme, Brolly outlined his opposition to the event: “It’s a very disappointing development,” he said.

“The ideal is gaining traction through all the developments over the last 10 years that the GAA is no longer, ‘well, what can I do for you'.

“It’s no longer about selflessness and volunteerism and the community.

“But the idea of taking from the GAA and ‘what’s in it for me?'

“It’s a philosophical thing and some people will say that that’s fine, let him at it. And obviously there are plenty of people prepared to go to the event.”

The Derry All-Ireland medalist added: “I think the testimonial is an extreme example of where we’re going. The GAA is supposed to have a principle of amateurism and volunteerism. It’s very disappointing.”