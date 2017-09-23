Kingston calls it quits in Cork 23 September 2017





Cork manager Kieran Kingston.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Cork manager Kieran Kingston.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kieran Kingston has stepped down as Cork senior hurling manager.

The Munster winning boss today informed the Cork County Board that he would not be taking up their offer of an extra two year term.

A former All Ireland medal winner, Kingston has been involved with the Cork senior hurlers for five of the last six years.

In 2012 and 2013 he served as a selector with Jimmy Barry Murphy, taking on the role of coach in 2014. He opted out in 2015 but following Barry Murphy’s departure returned as manager for the last two years.

Commenting on the announcement, Cork chairman Gerard Lane said: “It’s a huge disappointment to see Kieran leave this position after such huge progress during the two years of his management. The performances of the team throughout the League and Championship were a direct result of Kieran’s input and he has left Cork hurling in a very good place.

“Our board had an outstanding relationship with Kieran and his backroom team and we are very sorry to see his departure.

“Many new players got the opportunity to develop under his management and proved their worth in Championship 2017 only going down to Waterford in the All Ireland Semi Final.

“Kieran has laid a very solid foundation and left the team in a very good position and on behalf of all in Cork GAA, I wish to sincerely thank him for his wonderful contribution to Cork hurling.

“I would hope Kieran will stay involved in some capacity with Cork but I fully understand the demands on an inter-county manager and I wish him the very best for the future."