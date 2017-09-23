Watch: High profile backing for the 'Run For Adam' fundraiser
23 September 2017
Adam Burke.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Brian Cody, Joe Canning, Louis Walsh and Conor Murray (to name but a few!) have all got involved with supporting the 'Run For Adam' fundraiser which is scheduled to take place next Saturday.
Adam Burke from Kildare – who scored 2-2 in Two Mile House's 2014 All-Ireland Club junior victory – suffered a stroke last year after sustaining injuries in a club game on July 20th.
A 5km family run and a 10km competitive run is planned to raise money for treatment for the 21-year-old and GAA personalities such Davy Fitzgerald, Joe Brolly, Michael Duignan and Tomás Ó Sé are taking part with Marty Morrissey acting as compere for the evening’s events.