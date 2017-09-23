Watch: High profile backing for the 'Run For Adam' fundraiser 23 September 2017





Adam Burke. Adam Burke.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Brian Cody, Joe Canning, Louis Walsh and Conor Murray (to name but a few!) have all got involved with supporting the 'Run For Adam' fundraiser which is scheduled to take place next Saturday.

Adam Burke from Kildare – who scored 2-2 in Two Mile House's 2014 All-Ireland Club junior victory – suffered a stroke last year after sustaining injuries in a club game on July 20th.

A 5km family run and a 10km competitive run is planned to raise money for treatment for the 21-year-old and GAA personalities such Davy Fitzgerald, Joe Brolly, Michael Duignan and Tomás Ó Sé are taking part with Marty Morrissey acting as compere for the evening’s events.