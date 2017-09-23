Fundraising campaign set up to support Benny Reilly's young family

23 September 2017

Louth's Brendan Reilly

Naomh Mairtin team-mates and friends of former Louth footballer Benny Reilly have come together to set up a fundraising campaign to support his young family during this difficult time.

Benny died tragically on his way home after leading the club to a semi-final win over Ardee, St. Mary's last weekend.

Benny embodied everything positive about the GAA.

A steely competitor on the pitch and a true gentleman off it - he was loved throughout the county.

He leaves behind him his loving wife Lisa, Saoirse (4 years), Amy (2 years) and Harry (2 months). 

A gofundme page has been set up and can be accessed here: https://www.gofundme.com/benny-reilly-memorial




