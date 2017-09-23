Brennan steps down as Cats U21 boss 23 September 2017





Kilkenny manager Eddie Brennan.

Eddie Brennan has informed Kilkenny County Board of his decision to stand down as under 21 manager after two years at the helm.

The former star forward guided the Cats to Leinster honours this year but their All-Ireland dreams were dashed by Limerick.

His management team of Richie Doyle, Richie O’Neill and Bob Aylward have also decided to call it a day.

A statement issued by Kilkenny GAA reads: “Kilkenny GAA has thanked Eddie Brennan and his management team for their work with the squad over the past two years and wished them well for the future.

“The Board acknowledged their achievement of leading Kilkenny to their first Leinster title in this grade since 2012 and reaching the All Ireland Final for the first time also since 2012.”