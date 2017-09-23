Philly won't be divulging any of Dublin's secrets in his book 23 September 2017





4-year-old Jayden McKiernan from Clondalkin with Dublin's Michael Fitzsimons, Philly McMahon, Brian Howard, Eoin Murchan, and Mark Schutte during the All-Ireland champions visit to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

Anyone hoping to find out the secrets of Dublin's success from Philly McMahon's soon-to-be released book are in for a disappointment.

It was announced during the week that the five-time All-Ireland winner is releasing a book next month and, in an extensive interview in today's Irish Times, he says he won't be breaking the 'what happens in the dressing room, stays in the dressing room' code.

“I have no ambition to do anything in a book about sport,” the Ballymun Kickhams ace explained.

“There’s little mentions here and there in the book about me and sport the choices I made in taking up sport but there’s nothing about Dublin in it.

“I wanted to do a book for people who are addicts, families of people who are addicts, even kids going back to repeat their Leaving Cert – it’s for a huge amount of people who are struggling in different ways.

“It’s called The Choice and it’s about the choices I took in life and the choices my brother John took in life.

“Basically, I can’t keep talking to the media about this story. It’s all there in a book now for anyone who wants to know about it.”

The no-nonsense Dublin defender also spoke about finding out that his father Phil has cancer of the stomach two months ago and how that provided him with extra motivation going into last Sunday's Sam Maguire Cup decider.

“I couldn’t face losing this All-Ireland final with my Da in the crowd. No way. So really, what that makes it is, it’s the best gift I’ve ever got off the rest of the players. The management team, the staff, the kitmen, everyone.

“You can’t win an All-Ireland on your own. To be able to go to me Da and say, ‘Here, that’s for you.’ I’ll never forget that.

“All the lads knew. They were a huge help over the last couple of months. Fellas like Eoghan O’Gara went visiting him and stuff like that.

“So like, just to be shown that these lads really care about you as a team-mate and as a friend meant a lot. It was huge.”