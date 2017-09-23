Newly appointed Bonner sets out his stall 23 September 2017





Donegal manager Declan Bonner.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McVitty. Donegal manager Declan Bonner.©INPHO/Presseye/John McVitty.

Declan Bonner has revealed his 'ambition' as he prepares to start his three year tenure as Donegal senior football manager.

The 1992 All-Ireland winner was officially ratified as Rory Gallagher's replacement last night and, speaking at a press conference, he told Donegal Daily: “We have lost more players than other counties, but we still have the nucleus of a very good side.

“Our ambition is to be competitive and we have to aim for the Super 8. The easiest way to get in there is by winning the Ulster Championship. Ulster will be a minefield again. It’s going to be a tough one.”

When asked about his preferred style of play, the 52-year-old – who confirmed Paul McGonigle as his number two - answered: “We need to defend better. We need to expand our game more.

“We are naturally a running team, and that’s the way it has been in Donegal, but we have to expand. Teams counter-act that and it becomes very, very difficult.

“We have quality forwards and we have to get them in the final third of the field.

“We have to change the way we play. The personnel will dictate that, but we have a couple of systems that we have that we’re ready to go with.”