"This guy thinks he's Lionel Messi and Messi would have a bit more charm" 23 September 2017





Eamon Dunphy. INPHO Eamon Dunphy. INPHO

“A big-headed pr**k” is how Eamon Dunphy described one member of Dublin's three-in-a-row All-Ireland winning team.

The controversial pundit was speaking on 2FM's 'Game On' last night when the subject of Jim Gavin's men came up and he claimed the Sky Blues will be “admired and respected” for their achievements but “will never be loved” as a team.

“They fancy themselves a bit more than they should do, I've met some of those Dublin players,” Dunphy remarked.

“They are acting like superstars, like Tiger Woods.

“All the superstars are protected... J-LO or any of these people, There is a whole protective squad around them of heavies. You don't get close.

“Sport only works because people, ordinary people, have an affinity with the game.

“I won't name them but there are a few of the Dublin players who really fancy themselves. They don't give candid interviews.”

Dunphy later recalled a recent exchange with an unnamed Dublin footballer...



“I met a Dublin player recently and this guy thinks he's Lionel Messi and Messi would have a bit more charm. It's unbelievable.

“I just thought, 'You big-headed pr**k'. It didn't bother me. It's in every sport. There is alway someone like that.

“I love gaelic sport and I admire what Dublin have done but being admired and respected is one thing. They will never be loved, this team. I don't think.”