Bonner ratified as new Donegal boss 22 September 2017





Donegal manager Declan Bonner.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Donegal manager Declan Bonner.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Declan Bonner has tonight been ratified as the Donegal manager for a three year term.

Paul McGonigle of Buncrana will be his assistant manager.