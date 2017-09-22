How did Paddy McBrearty get a nomination ahead of Paul Broderick? 22 September 2017





Carlow's Paul Broderick scores a point from a free.

Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien says Sean Murphy and Paul Broderick can feel aggrieved at not receiving All Star nominations.

Midfielder Murphy produced a man of the match performance in Carlow's plucky Leinster SFC first round defeat to Dublin, while Broderick was one of the championship's leader scorers. Speaking to KCLR, O'Brien questioned how Donegal's Paddy McBrearty made the shortlist ahead of the Tinryland sharpshooter.

"Sean Murphy gave an outstanding display against Dublin in the championship and he won man of the match and he outplayed the Dublin midfield, and he certainly I thought would have been one that would have been thrown in the mix, but then midfield is a very difficult place to get a nomination," he said.

"Paul Broderick too would have been very, very unlucky not to get a nomination. He had a phenomenal year on the scoring charts and when you see Paddy McBrearty getting nominated ahead of him, an All Star nomination for a county like Carlow would be a massive boost to local GAA people and to promote the game locally, so we would be disappointed."