Busy schedule puts Donaghy retirement decision on hold

A new born baby, club football and basketball have played a major part in Kieran Donaghy not making a decision on his inter-county future yet.

Donaghy revealed to the Kerryman that his hectic schedule has resulted in him putting any decision about his future in the Kerry jersey on hold for the time being.

The experienced forward must decide whether or not to carry on for a 14th year, but for the moment he has other commitments that are taking priority.

“I haven't decided,” said Donaghy. “My feelings change on a daily basis, that's just the addiction that is playing with your county.

“It's a hard one, just to give it up straight away. Baby number two landed in the house last Friday, and that's putting a decision on the back burner again. I will have a think about it over the next few weeks, when the dust settles and see how we get on.

“It's all basketball during the winter and I'm looking forward to it. Also playing with the Stacks, and I'll try to juggle both as best I can and see how far that takes us in the county championship.”