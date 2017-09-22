Video: Tipp Take Two! 22 September 2017





Tipperary could have TWO captains lifting cups on Sunday in Croke Park...

Samantha Lambert will lead out Tipperary for the TG4 Intermediate Final against Tyrone and Cait Glass from the same county will captain her adopted Derry in the TG4 Junior decider against Fermanagh.

Formerly Cait McCarra, the Newcastle girl explains her background and connections with both games, while also talking openly about the thrill of playing on the hallowed turf and her role as captain.

'If you'd told me two years ago that I would be playing the game that I love in Croke Park, I wouldn't have believed you, but that's a message to all young girls out there'.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.