Vernon suspended for club replay

22 September 2017

Armagh's Charlie Vernon.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Charlie Vernon will miss Armagh Harps' Armagh SFC quarter-final replay against Cullyhanna tonight.

The county star is suspended for the Athletic Grounds clash after receiving a straight red card in last weekend's drawn encounter.

The city side thought they had won the last day when they struck for a late goal, only for Aidan Nugent to equalise from a last-gasp penalty. The winner of tonight's replay will progress to a semi-final meeting with Ballymacnab.




Most Read Stories

Brazen Mayo pair dressed as stewards got into All-Ireland final without tickets

O'Sullivan still sore over 'joke' black card

Galway SHC in disarray

Westmeath fans aren't happy with 'Jogger' Doyle's All Star snub

Watch: 'Curse of Mayo' makes New Zealand TV

'From what I'm hearing, it's Kerry, Kerry, Kerry with Clifford'


Android app on Google Play