Vernon suspended for club replay 22 September 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Armagh's Charlie Vernon.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Charlie Vernon will miss Armagh Harps' Armagh SFC quarter-final replay against Cullyhanna tonight.

The county star is suspended for the Athletic Grounds clash after receiving a straight red card in last weekend's drawn encounter.

The city side thought they had won the last day when they struck for a late goal, only for Aidan Nugent to equalise from a last-gasp penalty. The winner of tonight's replay will progress to a semi-final meeting with Ballymacnab.