Watch: 'Curse of Mayo' makes New Zealand TV 22 September 2017





Sky Sports News weren't the only ones quick to hone in on the so-called 'Mayo curse' after last Sunday's All-Ireland football final.

On the other side of the world in New Zealand, 1 News - the news division of New Zealand television network TVNZ - took a similar angle on Mayo's gut-wrenching defeat to Dublin. Sean Riordan of Auckland GAA filled the Kiwi viewers in on what the 'curse' is all about.

Have a look here: