Tyrone SFC: Omagh win in Armagh 22 September 2017





Omagh St. Enda's Conan Grugan in action against Carrickmore.

©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard. Omagh St. Enda's Conan Grugan in action against Carrickmore.©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard.

Omagh St. Enda's progressed to a Tyrone SFC quarter-final meeting with Greencastle on Sunday after accounting for Ardboe by 1-16 to 1-11 in last night's re-fixed first round clash at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

It was the first time a Tyrone championship game was played outside the county as Healy Park was ruled out due to Omagh's involvement and no neutral floodlit venue was available. The tie was postponed last weekend following the death of St. Enda's stalwart Charlie O'Donnell, and his son Connor honoured his memory by scoring 0-7 (0-5 from play) in a man of the match display.

Conan Grugan (Omagh) and Anthony Devlin (Ardboe) scored first half goals as Omagh took a 1-8 to 1-6 lead into the break. But with O'Donnell and Grugan in fine scoring form, Omagh pulled away in the second half as Ardboe's woes were compounded by a late red card for county star David Mulgrew.

Meanwhile, the first of the SFC quarter-finals take place in Healy Park tonight (8.30pm) when Coalisland take on Trillick.