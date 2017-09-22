Pic: lovely moment for Ahascragh-Fohenagh's finest 22 September 2017





Padraig and Cathal Mannion with fellow Ahascragh-Fohenagh All-Ireland winner Tom 'Pook' Dillon.

Galway hurling brothers Padraig and Cathal Mannion recently paid a surprise visit to fellow Ahascragh-Fohenagh All-Ireland winner Tom 'Pook' Dillon with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Tom was corner back on the Galway football team of the 1950s, winning the 1956 All-Ireland that featured the 'Terrible Twins,' as they were known, Sean Purcell and Frank Stockwell.