Pic: lovely moment for Ahascragh-Fohenagh's finest

22 September 2017

Padraig and Cathal Mannion with fellow Ahascragh-Fohenagh All-Ireland winner Tom 'Pook' Dillon.

Galway hurling brothers Padraig and Cathal Mannion recently paid a surprise visit to fellow Ahascragh-Fohenagh All-Ireland winner Tom 'Pook' Dillon with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Tom was corner back on the Galway football team of the 1950s, winning the 1956 All-Ireland that featured the 'Terrible Twins,' as they were known, Sean Purcell and Frank Stockwell.

 




Most Read Stories

Brazen Mayo pair dressed as stewards got into All-Ireland final without tickets

O'Sullivan still sore over 'joke' black card

Galway SHC in disarray

Westmeath fans aren't happy with 'Jogger' Doyle's All Star snub

Watch: 'Curse of Mayo' makes New Zealand TV

'From what I'm hearing, it's Kerry, Kerry, Kerry with Clifford'


Android app on Google Play