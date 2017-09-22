Tipp duo set to be ratified 22 September 2017





Tipperary managers Michael Ryan and Liam Kearns. Tipperary managers Michael Ryan and Liam Kearns.

Tipperary are set to reappoint Michael Ryan and Liam Kearns as county senior hurling and football managers respectively in the coming days.

Unsurprisingly, both men have received the backing of the county board to remain in the roles that has brought about its fair share of success in recent years.

The county board meeting will be held next Tuesday, September 26th where both Ryan and Kearns are sure to have their positions rubber stamped by the delegates.

Both Ryan and Kearns are embarking on their third year as manager with Ryan winning the All-Ireland SHC title in 2016 and Kearns guiding the footballers to the All-Ireland SFC semi-final in the same year.

Kearns guided the side to the NFL Division Three title this year, but injuries plagued them all year and they were not able to make the same impact on the championship as in the previous year.