'From what I'm hearing, it's Kerry, Kerry, Kerry with Clifford' 22 September 2017





Kerry's David Clifford and Jack Griffin celebrate.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Kerry's David Clifford and Jack Griffin celebrate.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Darran O'Sullivan is confident that David Clifford won't be lost to the AFL.

The Fossa teenager underlined his outrageous talent by scoring 4-4 in Kerry's All-Ireland minor final demolition of Derry last Sunday, a performance which wouldn't have gone unnoticed to the top Aussie Rules clubs.

"He’s an exceptional talent, frightening. Massive man as well," fellow Kerryman O'Sullivan said at yesterday's launch of the Sky Sports GAA Super Games Centres.

"From what I’m hearing, it’s Kerry, Kerry, Kerry and that can only be good but you can’t stop fellas being linked (with Aussie Rules).

"All you can hope for is that the lure of playing for Kerry and winning All-Irelands is going to be enough to keep him around. But people have to be a bit realistic.

"He’s not Roy of the Rovers, who’s going to dictate everything for Kerry and win the All-Ireland. It’s nor comic book stuff.

“They do have to mind him. It’s a pity that if you’re playing senior, you can’t play 20s because that is a great way of developing. There’s a big difference between an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old.

“People sometimes forget – disregarding his football ability – that there’s a big difference between an 18-year-old marking an 18-year-old - and an 18-year-old playing senior next year and marking a 28-year-old, who’s been around the block and knows a lot more tricks of the trade and a few verbals as well."