Galway SHC in disarray 22 September 2017





The Tom Callanan Cup which is presented to the winners of the Galway senior hurling championship. The Tom Callanan Cup which is presented to the winners of the Galway senior hurling championship.

The Galway SHC could be put on hold for some time as Turloughmore are appealing the Galway CCC's decision to deduct them two points for allegedly fielding an ineligible player.

The issue has been ongoing for some time as both the county's CCC and Connacht Council have had their say on the matter, but Turloughmore are making a firm stance.

The deduction of the two points sees Turloughmore out of the championship and in a relegation battle to retain their senior status.

Last June, Turloughmore defeated Portumna in the SHC and they introduced Jamie Holland who scored four points during the win. However, Holland was already sanctioned to play with Chicago club Cu Chulainn from June 1st, making him ineligible to line out for his native club during that period.

A proposal of a 12-week ban was put on the player and the club's chairman and secretary along with the deduction of two points, which meant Portumna would progress to the knockout stages in place of Turloughmore.

It now looks as if both clubs are willing to bring their case to the Dispute Resolution Authority (DRA) and if this is the case, the county final could be put back to late November or December.

This would not be the first time that happened as it was the case in 2014 and indeed Turloughmore were involved on that occasion as well when there was controversy over an ineligible player.