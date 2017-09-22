Hegarty bidding to reach 85th appearance landmark 22 September 2017





Glenswilly's Michael Murphy with Patrick Gallagher and Michael Hegarty of Kilcar.

©INPHO/Kieran Murray. Glenswilly's Michael Murphy with Patrick Gallagher and Michael Hegarty of Kilcar.©INPHO/Kieran Murray.

Former Donegal footballer Michael Hegarty is looking to reach his 85th championship appearance for his club Kilcar this weekend.

And what a game to line out in if he does have the opportunity to play his 86th championship game this year as it will be the Donegal senior football final.

Hegarty is part of the Kilcar side that take on St Michael's in the county semi-final this weekend and they are favourites to advance to the decider.

The Kilcar squad includes county players Eoin, Ryan and Mark McHugh as well as the McBrearty's Patrick and Stephen.

However, it will be fitting to see 38-year-old Hegarty line out in another county final, having made his senior championship debut in 1996. Of the 86 championship games since, Hegarty has lined out in 83 of them, missing just three games in that 22 year period.