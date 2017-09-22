Video: Captain's call ahead of Sunday's Ladies final 22 September 2017





Mayo captain Sarah Tierney and Dublin captain Sinead Ahearne at the All-Ireland ladies football finals media day at Croke Park.

Meet the captains ahead of Sunday's TG4 All Ireland Senior Final in Croke Park. Sarah Tierney (Mayo) reckons that Sinead Aherne's Dublin are 'hot favourites' to finally land the trophy after failed attempts in the last three deciders.

Aherne however is not accepting the favourite's tag and says 'there's very little between us'.

Dublin v Mayo is at 4.00pm on Sunday, preceded by the Junior Final between Derry and Fermanagh, and the Intermediate Final between Tipperary and Tyrone.

Videos by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.