An Pháirc - Playground by the Lee documentary launched

The first game is played at the newly re-developed Páirc Uí Chaoimh

TG4’s documentary An Pháirc was launched in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening. The documentary gives an inside view into the rebuilding of Páirc Uí Chaoimh. It will air on TG4 at 9:30pm, Wednesday 27 September.

In the suburbs of Cork, not far from the city centre and on the banks of its own lovely Lee, lies Cork’s favourite playground; Páirc Uí Chaoimh. For well over a hundred years, this spot has been the mecca for the people of the city and beyond to come and see epic sporting battles and headline music acts.

Now as the famous old stadium has completed its refurbishment, TG4’s An Pháirc will look back on some of the biggest stories to emerge from the “the park” and will tell some new ones never heard before.

Alongside the documenting of a cultural icon, the documentary follows the story of the demolition and reconstruction of a brand new stadium, with behind-the-scenes footage filmed over two years all the way to opening day.

Telling the tale will be GAA heroes such as Billy Morgan, Jack O’Shea, Paul Flynn, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín and Barney Rock, as well as legendary broadcaster Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh and Oliver Barry, the promoter who brought the likes of Michael Jackson and Prince to Cork.

TG4 Sports Editor, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha says, “For scores of thousands of Irish people, this stadium holds many special memories of hurling and football matches and entertainment events held there over the years. This programme will evoke those heady days for many TG4 viewers and is bound to be popular with our audience, at home and abroad.”

Produced by Nemeton TV, and directed by award-winning director Ronan O’Donoghue, An Pháirc is a must see for sports and music fans from all over Ireland.

An Pháirc; 9:30pm, Wednesday 27 September on TG4

Repeated at 7:15pm on Saturday 30 September